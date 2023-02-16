RJ has a drop in homicides and an increase in rapes in January

The state of Rio de Janeiro recorded a drop in street homicides and robberies in the month of January, according to a survey released today (16) by the Public Security Institute, a state government agency. Rape cases, however, increased by 14.5%, with 496 occurrences. The incidence of crime in the first month of this year was the highest since 2014.

The research shows that the lowest number of intentional homicides for the month of January in the last 32 years was recorded in the Civil Police stations: 252 cases. The number of occurrences dropped 1% compared to last year.

There was also a 0.3% reduction in the violent lethality indicator, which includes intentional homicide, bodily injury followed by death, theft followed by death and death by intervention of a State agent.

Deaths by intervention of State agents, however, grew by 2%, with 102 occurrences recorded in January. According to the ISP data panel, there were no military or civilian police killed on duty last month.

crimes against property

The agency disclosed that 9% fewer occurrences of street robberies were registered in the police stations than in January 2022. This indicator includes the crimes of theft from a passer-by, collective robbery and theft of a cell phone, which, together, result in 4,660 cases .

Other crimes that showed a reduction were vehicle theft (3%) and cargo theft (13%).