Number of deaths rises and births fall in 2021 in the country

The number of deaths in Brazil grew by 18% and reached approximately 1.8 million in 2021, in the second year of the covid-19 pandemic. There were 273,000 more deaths than in 2020. As it is the highest absolute number and the highest percentage change compared to the previous year, the data represents a new record in the historical series that began in 1974.

The increase in deaths in 2021 surpassed that of 2020 among adults aged 40 to 49 years (35.9%) and 50 to 59 years (31.3%). For the group of 70 to 79 years old and 80 years old or more, however, the numbers grew less.

The data, released today (16) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), are from Civil Registry Statistics, which also bring numbers on marriages and divorces in the country.

A year earlier, the number of deaths had reached a higher level. In 2020, around 1.5 million died and this was the biggest change in the entire series, up 14.9% and around 196,000 more deaths. With the continuity of the pandemic, the number, in 2021, increased more than that observed in the previous year. “Compared to 2019, the increase was 469,000 deaths, that is, 35.6% more. In the period before the pandemic, from 2010 to 2019, the average annual growth in deaths was 1.8% ”, reported the IBGE.

The increase, according to the survey, occurred especially in the 1st half of 2021. The highest number of deaths (202.5 thousand) was in March, 77.8% higher than that recorded in March 2020. 2021, there was a downward trend and, from September onwards, the number of deaths began to fall compared to the same month of the previous year.

“The implementation of health measures and, subsequently, campaigns to encourage vaccination seem to have contributed to the retreat of the pandemic and its consequences. There is a clear adherence between the decrease in the number of deaths and the advancement of vaccination in the country”, said the research manager, Klívia Brayner.

Regions

The regional scenario of deaths was different from that observed in 2020. The South Region, which between 2019 and 2020 was the least affected in the relative variation of deaths, advanced 30.6% from 2020 to 2021 – the highest number among the major regions – followed by Midwest (24.0%) and Southeast (19.8%). The North (12.8%) and Northeast (7.1%) regions recorded levels below the national average. In 2020, the greatest relative variation in deaths between regions was in the North, with an increase of 26.1%.

Births

The research indicated a drop of 1.6% in births, which means less 43 thousand, totaling around 2.6 million, the lowest number of births in the series considered from 2003, when there was a methodological change in the indicator. According to the IBGE, it was the third consecutive year of decline. In 2019, 3.0% and, in 2020, 4.7%. The month with the highest number of births continued to be March, as had occurred in the two previous years. There were 239 thousand, followed by the month of May with 237.3 thousand, while November was the month with the lowest number of births. There were 205.4 thousand.

Regions

The drop in birth registrations was higher than the national average in the Southeast (-4.0%) and South (-3.1%) regions, and lower in the Midwest (-1.1%) between 2020 and 2021. In the North and Northeast regions, there was an increase of 4.3% and 0.1% in the number of records, respectively.

The manager informed that in the analysis of the mother’s age, at the time of delivery, in 2000, 2010 and 2021, there was a progressive change in the structure of births in the country. While in 2000, more than 54.0% of births were of children generated by mothers between 20 and 29 years old. In 2010, this percentage increased to 53.1%. The number of live births to mothers aged 30 to 39 years increased from 22.0% in 2000 to 26.1% in 2010. “In 2021, the participation of the group of mothers aged 20 to 29 years old fell to 49.1 % of births, while that of mothers aged 30 to 39 grew to 33.8%”, concluded the survey.

For Klívia Brayner, the covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected the demographics of the country. “When demography does its studies, it develops projections based on a more or less stable scenario. But the number of births was much lower than the IBGE projection itself indicates and the number of deaths, much higher”, she said.

Weddings

Statistics also showed that 932,500 marriages were registered in 2021. The number means an increase of 23.2% compared to 2020. According to the IBGE, even with the increase, the annual number of marriages has not yet returned to the pre- pandemic. Among people of the same sex, there were 9,202 marriages in 2021, which is equivalent to an increase of 43.0% compared to 2020, when there were 6,433.

divorces

The number of judicial divorces granted in 1st instance or by extrajudicial deeds reached 386.8 thousand. It is an increase of 16.8% compared to 2020 and the biggest percentage increase (45.4%) compared to the previous year since 2011. With this, the general divorce rate, which includes the number of divorces per thousand people of 20 years or more, also rose, from 2.15‰ in 2020 to 2.49‰ in 2021.

The survey manager revealed the barriers that the IBGE has been facing in collecting this information. “Routinely, the IBGE encounters difficulties in obtaining divorce data, which are circumvented through dialogue between the State Superintendences and the State Justice Department. With the computerization of the Districts and the suspension of face-to-face assistance during the pandemic, the problems increased, with access to the systems becoming even more difficult ”, she pointed out.

Klívia recalled that the IBGE does not collect name, CPF, address, or anything that identifies those involved in the process, only the information necessary for the production of statistics. Even so, the institute agent is often unable to obtain authorization to carry out the collection.

“With this, temporal comparisons or the use of some geographic cuts must be carried out with caution, considering the possible underreporting of the data presented”, he indicated.

Another significant increase in the percentage was noted in the proportion of divorces with shared custody of minor children, which went from 7.5% in 2014 to 34.5% in 2021. “This increase is related to Law No. 2014, when this modality started to be prioritized even though there is no agreement between the parents regarding the custody of the children.”