Fraud in gender quotas causes TSE to annul votes in two municipalities

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) recognized, this Thursday (16), that there was fraud in the gender quota in the election for the municipal chambers of Araruama, in Rio de Janeiro, and Elias Fausto, in São Paulo, in 2020. According to the electoral legislation, each party or coalition must fill out a minimum of 30% and a maximum of 70% for candidacies of each sex.

In the two cases judged today, with a report by Minister Benedito Gonçalves, the result was unanimous and determined the recount of votes, in addition to recognizing “the ineligibility of candidates involved in fictitious candidacies”.

In Araruama, ministers confirmed the decision of the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ), which recognized the irregularity in the candidacy of Daniele Botelho, from the Republican party. According to the rapporteur, it was found that the candidate had zero votes, that is, not even the candidate herself voted for herself, that there was a settling of accounts without recording income or expenses and there was a lack of effective campaign acts.

“My vote is to decree the nullity of the votes received by the Republican Party in the municipality of Araruama for the position of councilor in the 2020 elections, to cease the Draps [Demonstrativo de Regularidade de Atos Partidários] and diplomas of the candidates linked to them with recalculation of party electoral quotients and declaring the candidate who committed the fraud ineligible”, said the rapporteur.

São Paulo

In the municipality of Elias Fausto, the PTB was accused of defrauding the party’s Drap to include fictitious candidacies. The TSE plenary decreed the nullity of the votes received by the PTB in the municipality for the position, revoked the party statement and the diploma of candidates linked to it with recalculation of the electoral and party quotients. In addition, it made candidates ineligible for a period of eight subsequent years.

The action was filed by the Electoral Public Ministry against the party and candidates elected by the party on the grounds that Vivian Tofaneto, Janilange Tofaneto and Shirley Quirino were launched only to reach the number of candidates provided for by legislation.

The defense claimed that the candidates withdrew from the dispute and had no votes, since they could fail in the elections because there are candidates in better positions to exercise the mandate of councilor, or because of the impossibility of campaigning due to the job they had.