Onions and tomatoes are cheaper at supply centers

One of the most important ingredients in cooking, onions have become cheaper at supply centers (Ceasas) in the country in the last month. The price in January presented a new drop, of 35.13% in relation to December 2022. The data are from the 2nd Bulletin of the Brazilian Program for Modernization of the Horticultural Market (Prohort), released today (16) by the National Supply Company (Conab ).

According to the study, the price of onions had a decrease of at least 20% in all Ceasas analyzed. The reason for the drop in prices was the increased supply of the product in the southern market, especially in Santa Catarina. In January, shipments to Ceasas from that state increased by around 25%.

According to Conab, tomatoes also followed the downward trend in January. After a period of highs, the price fell again, on average, 6.26% compared to December 2022.

However, unlike the onion, the movement was not unanimous, being more significant in the wholesale market of Ceagesp, in São Paulo. The almost 40% increase in tomato supply in the state explains the sharp drop in prices, both in the capital market and in Campinas. “The summer crop intensified with the perspective of maintaining its volumes in the markets in February”, projects Conab.

The other vegetables, such as potatoes and carrots, showed high prices. In the case of potatoes, this trend has been occurring since September 2022 and, in January of this year, the price increased by 2.29% on a weighted average, compared to the previous month. Excessive rainfall in January disrupted the harvest in producing states, leading to reduced supply and pressure on prices. However, the movement was not uniform among wholesale markets.

On the other hand, carrots, which went through a period of high prices, followed by an abrupt drop and then stability at low levels throughout 2022, again experienced a price increase in January. The weighted average for the month increased by 41.52% compared to the December average. In all the Ceasas analyzed by Conab, the total movement of carrots fell by almost 10%, with a decrease in shipments from Minas Gerais and São Paulo, the main producing states.

fruits

Among the fruits analyzed by Conab in January, bananas were the ones with the sharpest downward trend. The reduction was greater at Ceasa in Curitiba and Rio Branco, with drops of 20.19% and 14.52% and prices of R$ 2.40 and R$ 1.99 per kilo, respectively. According to the bulletin, the decrease occurred thanks to dwarf bananas, with good supply and quality products, since silver bananas had fluctuations in prices and quantity offered.

Other fruits such as oranges, apples, papayas and watermelons showed an upward trend in prices in almost all Ceasas in the country. The increase was more significant for watermelon, with high prices and a decrease in supply. Rio Grande do Sul was the main producer of this crop in the period considered, even with the drought that compromised part of the production. In Bahia, the second part of the harvest was delayed due to the rains and the planting of the second crop in São Paulo has not yet started, which contributed to the price increases in the last month.

Oranges had small and moderate variations in prices, controlled supply due to industrial demand, in addition to rising retail demand and falling supply in the second half of the month. The price of apples continues to be high and sales have declined due to the completion of stocks of the gala and fuji varieties. For papaya, the weighted average rose 9.64% because, although the supply of the Formosa variety increased, the papaya harvest was lower due to the rains.

cheaper options

For those looking for cheaper alternatives, the Prohort Bulletin indicates some products that had a drop in price in January. Among the vegetables sold at Ceagesp, for example, the highlights in the reduction of the average price are peppers (35%), green beans (24%), ginger (15%) and squash squash (12%). In relation to the fruits marketed locally, there was a reduction in quotations for lychee (51%), avocado (46%), persimmon (41%), jabuticaba (1%), lemon (38%) and mangosteen. (34%).

The January data survey was carried out in 12 supply centers: São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, Vitória, Campinas (SP), Curitiba, São José (SC), Goiânia, Brasília, Recife, Fortaleza and Rio Branco ( B.C).

In addition to the monthly bulletin, Conab makes it possible, on the Prohort website, to monitor prices, market analyses, consult historical series and identify producing regions, among other technical studies. The database includes information on 117 fruits and 123 vegetables, totaling more than a thousand products, when their varieties are considered.