Carnival: people with respiratory symptoms should avoid crowds

This year’s carnival will take place in a more positive epidemiological scenario of covid-19 than in previous years, evaluate researchers responsible for the Infogripe bulletin, released today (16) by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Despite this, the main recommendations for individual and collective protection, immunization against the disease and observation of associated symptoms are maintained. Infogripe coordinator Marcelo Gomes asks revelers to be responsible.

“The main recommendation this carnival is in relation to those who have respiratory symptoms close to parties, blocks and parades. If the person is carrying the covid-19 or influenza virus, which is also still low, be alert go to big events because it can facilitate the process of increasing cases in your locality”, said the researcher to Fiocruz News Agency.

Gomes also asks that the population mobilize to seek immunization with the bivalent vaccine against covid-19, which will start on February 27. At first, priority will be given to the population at greater risk of developing severe cases of covid-19, such as the elderly over 60 and people with disabilities.

“It is extremely important that the campaign has high adherence. If, in fact, there is a new cycle of increase in cases in the coming months, which is within expectations, it is essential to keep up to date with the amount of doses recommended for your case in particular, so that it does not have a significant impact in serious cases”.

The Boletim Infogripe also informs that the majority of the country maintains a drop or is in a situation compatible with the natural oscillation of serious cases of respiratory problems. The drop scenario is seen in the adult age groups, but there is an increase in severe respiratory syndromes among children and adolescents, which may be associated with other respiratory viruses and the return to school.

One point that requires attention is the increase in positive cases for the Influenza A and Sars-CoV-2 viruses in the state of Amazonas, in recent weeks. According to Fiocruz, despite the relatively low volume, this trend may be an indication of the beginning of the case growth season.