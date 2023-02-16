PF takes action against religious institution suspected of slave labor

The Federal Police (PF) carried out Operation Impostor today (16) against an institution suspected of subjecting people to slave labor and committing sexual violations through fraud. In cooperation with the Public Ministry of Labor and the Regional Superintendence of Labor and Employment in São Paulo, the police executed a search and seizure warrant.

Victims were attracted by a radio program with spiritual and motivational messages and were gradually convinced to contribute to the institution and work practically voluntarily in exchange for symbolic values.

From a certain point on, they were convinced to stay at the institution and even hand over personal documents, being coerced not to leave the place and to perform the tasks determined by threats and humiliations. The main suspect assumed the role of “grandmaster” in a hierarchical structure.

According to investigations, the group started to work without pay or even adequate food, and was led, according to the police, to believe that it was part of a divine mission. The leader would have created companies using documents from the victims and accumulated debts.