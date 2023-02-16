Action against child pornography in southern Bahia is carried out by the PF

The Federal Police (PF) launched today (16) an operation to combat the distribution of files, images and videos with child pornographic content over the internet. Named Guardians, the action fulfilled two search and seizure warrants in Ilhéus, in the south of Bahia.

According to the PF, the investigations were based on intelligence work that identified users who use social networks, email and file storage to distribute child pornography.

“With the continuity of investigations in police inquiries, expert analysis of the seized material and testimonies of those involved, it will be determined whether there was possession, transmission, publication of child and youth pornography material or other criminal practices, with a subsequent report and referral to Federal Justice” , said the police.

The crimes investigated in the city carry penalties of up to six years in prison and a fine.