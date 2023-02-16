Economic activity is up 2.9% in 2022

Brazilian economic activity registered an increase of 2.9% in 2022, according to data released today (16) by the Central Bank (BC). The result points to a slowdown in the economy in relation to the 4.6% expansion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP, the sum of goods and services produced in the country) in 2021.

The Central Bank Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) is a way of evaluating the evolution of the country’s economic activity and helps the body to make decisions about the basic interest rate, the Selic, currently set at 13.75% per year. year. The index incorporates information on the activity level of the three sectors of the economy – industry, commerce and services and agriculture –, in addition to the volume of taxes.

However, the official indicator of the Brazilian economy is the Gross Domestic Product, calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The 2022 GDP will be released on March 2.

In 2021, Brazil‘s GDP grew by 4.6%, totaling BRL 8.7 trillion. Until the third quarter of 2022, the indicator advanced 3.2%.

December data

The December IBC-Br increased by 0.29% compared to the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted data (adjusted for the period). Compared to December 2021, there was an increase of 1.42% (without adjustment for the period, since the comparison is between equal months).

In 2022, the results of the IBC-Br maintained an upward trend, with small fluctuations until July, when it started to fall. In December, the index closed at 143.62 points.