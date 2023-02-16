Deadline for enrollment in Sisu starts today

Registration for the Unified Selection System (Sisu) is now open. The program selects students for vacancies in public higher education institutions. The deadline started today (16) runs until the 24th of February. To enroll, students must access the Single Access Portal of the Ministry of Education.

O site provides information on selection processes for higher education, such as the University for All Program (Prouni), which offers scholarships at private colleges and the Student Financing Fund (Fies), with special funding for higher education courses.

All selection processes are based on the grades obtained in the National High School Examination (Enem). According to the Ministry of Education, “the results are used as the sole or complementary criterion for selection processes, in addition to serving as parameters for access to government aid, such as that provided by Fies”.

