Pensioners protest cuts to medical benefits in China

Thousands of elderly people filled the streets of some Chinese cities to contest the cut in health benefits. This Wednesday (15), the second wave of demonstrations by retirees took place, to pressure President Xi Jinping not to cut the co-payment of medical expenses.

Protests took place for the first time in Wuhan, on the 8th, after Chinese provincial authorities declared that they would cut a percentage in the co-participation of medical expenses, which retirees could see reimbursed in the health system.

Yesterday, images on social media showed widespread protests by senior citizens. The changes in benefits come as China emerges from the Covid-19 epidemic earlier this year.

Officials call the changes reforms. The Chinese government claims that the cuts will serve to increase coverage and include more beneficiaries – withdraw from some to redistribute to more people.

Criticisms of the new measures are that the plan has other intentions – the cuts to health benefits that the Xi Jinping government wants to impose would serve to recoup the large amounts of money spent on mandatory covid-19 tests and other restrictive measures during the pandemic.

In this context, thousands of retirees took to the streets. In Wuhan, where the SARS-CoV-2 virus was initially detected, protests were seen for the second time, as well as in the city of Dalian, in the northeast of the country.

Radio Free Asia reported that retired iron and steel workers made up a significant part of the protest group in Wuhan.

Authorities in Wuhan and Dalian said, however, that they were unaware of the recent demonstrations and had no comment to make.

The meetings were coordinated through social networks, which helped in the control made by the government to reduce any dissident act.

Videos shared on digital platforms showed elderly protesters singing the communist anthem, the Internationale.

Music is usually used as a favorable indicator of the government or the Communist Party, but in recent protests it has highlighted the complaints of the population.

A witness told the BBC that police were on both sides of a road near the site of the demonstrations and blocked access to the area to prevent more people from joining the hundreds of elderly people.

On the Chinese social network Weibo, similar to Twitter, hashtag #healthinsurance – in Chinese – received millions of reactions. #healthinsurance was quickly removed from the “hot topics” section of site.

A hashtag corresponding to the site of the most recent protests in Wuhan – Zhongshan Park – was censored and photos claiming to be from the demonstration were also removed.

Even with the country’s censorship mechanisms in place, video sharing shows significant support for retirees.

Three years of the pandemic, accompanied by the restrictive covid-zero policy with consecutive confinements and economic consequences, generated great public discontent with China‘s health policies.

