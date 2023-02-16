Mega-Sena draws today an accumulated prize of R$ 53 million

This Thursday (16) the Mega-Sena draws an accumulated prize estimated at R$ 53 million. The six dozens of the 2,565 contest will be drawn from 8 pm (Brasília time), at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in the city of São Paulo.

This is the second draw of the Mega-Semana de Carnaval, which offers players an extra chance. The first draw was held on Tuesday (14). In addition to today, there will also be another contest on Saturday (18).

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets across the country or via the internet. The minimum bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

Thematic Mega-Week

According to Caixa, the extra draws are exclusive to the Mega-Sena and distributed throughout the year. This year, there will be nine themed Mega-Weeks: Summer, Carnival, Women, Workers, Holidays, Parents, Spring, Luck and Gamblers.