Russia fires dozens of missiles at Ukraine again

Ukrainian forces confirmed a massive attack by Russian forces. Ukrainian territory was bombed this Thursday (16) with at least 32 missiles.

There is a record of one dead and seven injured, in addition to several energy sectors hit in the Dnipro region.

A new Russian offensive in Donetsk is causing a sharp decline in the local economy and in the civilian population’s sources of income.

In the areas closest to the fighting, an increasing number of civilians are dependent on humanitarian aid to survive.

Russia

Bakhmut, one of the cities hardest hit by the fighting in eastern Ukraine, would already be dominated by Russian forces “if it weren’t for a monstrous military bureaucracy”. The criticism was made by the main representative of the Wagner group, Russia’s mercenary force. Yevgeny Prigozhin predicts that this goal will be achieved by March or April.

“I think we would have already taken Bakhmut if there wasn’t this monstrous military bureaucracy and if we didn’t put glue on the wheels every day,” Prigozhin said in a video published by the Wagner group’s press service on the Telegram messaging platform.

The head of the mercenary organization maintains that, having been prevented, in early February, from recruiting more prisoners for the war fronts in Ukraine, in exchange for amnesties, the structure was left “bleeding”. The oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin is also the owner of several restaurants and catering companies. He has been called “Putin’s cook”.

“At some point, the number of units will go down as a result of the volume of tasks we want to perform,” added Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In another video, released by the Telegram channel WarGonzo, Prigozhin predicts for “March or April” the definitive capture of Bakhmut, where Russian forces have faced fierce Ukrainian resistance. To do this, he said, “you have to cut off all supply routes” for Kiev troops.

This Wednesday (15), in Washington, a group of Democratic and Republican senators announced their intention to return to the load with a project for the State Department to classify the Wagner group as a foreign terrorist organization.

