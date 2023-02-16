Corinthians and Palmeiras play aiming to lead the 1st phase of Paulista

Two regional derbies rock Brazilian football this Thursday (16). Starting at 21:30 (Brasília time), Corinthians and Palmeiras will star in a Derby in Itaquera that could be fundamental to define who will guarantee the general leadership of the first phase of the Paulista Championship. A little earlier, starting at 8:30 pm, Botafogo and Vasco will face off at Maracanã in a game postponed from the 3rd round of Carioca.

Derby in Itaquera

In completely opposite moments in Paulista, Timão and Verdão face each other. The home team comes from two negative results: a 2-0 defeat by São Bernardo and a goalless draw with Portuguesa.

These setbacks created a certain mistrust around the work of the young coach Fernando Lázaro. After the draw with Lusa, the coach made it clear, in a press conference, that he knows the importance of getting a good result in this Thursday’s derby: “We know the dimension of Derby. It is another condition in all these aspects of the game”.

Good news for the coach is the return of the experienced goalkeeper Cássio, who did not face Portuguesa last Sunday because of a virus. Recovered, he should be the starter in the Corinthians goal.

On the other side of the lawn will be a Palmeiras that has already won a title in the season (the Brazilian Super Cup, with a victory over Flamengo) and that comes from a sequence of five consecutive victories in Paulista.

TOMORROW IS THE DAY! 🔥 And our preparation for the Derby is still intense

If Fernando Lázaro is still trying to establish himself at the helm of Timão, Abel Ferreira is a reality at Verdão. And this Thursday’s derby could occupy a special place in the coach’s career. With 99 wins at the helm of Palmeiras, the Portuguese could reach his 100th at the helm of the current Brazilian champion precisely at Derby. For this to be possible, the expectation is that the coach sends the best he has to the field.

Classic at Maracanã

In the Carioca Championship, the day will be a classic between Botafogo and Vasco. Deputy leader of the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship with 16 points, Glorioso wants to win to retake the first position of Flamengo, who beat Volta Redonda by 3-1 last Wednesday (15). General Severiano’s team comes from two consecutive victories in the competition.

Vasco (which occupies the 6th position with 11 points) aims at the G4 of the competition, which guarantees classification for the semifinal. For this, Cruzmaltino will have to recover from the 2-0 defeat by Fluminense, last Sunday.