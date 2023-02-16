IBGE reduces pace, but maintains census operations in Yanomami lands

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reduced the pace of operations in the Yanomami indigenous land due to police and humanitarian emergency actions. However, the works were not completely suspended, according to the IBGE press office.

Some teams continue to work in areas accessible by river or land and in areas where police operations are not taking place.

On the other hand, collection was suspended in the mining areas, where the police are working, due to the risk for census takers. The same happened in areas accessible only by aircraft, because of the priority given to the use of this equipment for the humanitarian work of removing and supplying material to the Yanomami land.

One of the employees who continues to work in the territory is Tony Gino Rodrigues, an indigenous person from the Macuxi ethnic group who worked for 12 years as a health agent in the Yanomami Land.

He works not only as a census taker, but also as a guide for other professionals, as he knows the forest.

“I arrived from Surucucu a week ago. I went to Kataroa to do the census, accompanied by a census taker as a guide. We managed to do all the census in that locality. We became more cautious. [desde o início da operaçã de expulsão dos garimpeiros]but we cannot stop a statistic that is fundamental for Brazil“, said Rodrigues.

military support

Last Tuesday (14), after a meeting with the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro Filho, announced that the Armed Forces will start, on March 6, a special logistical action to help carry out the census on Yanomami lands.

“We are going to do the planning to see the best way to meet this important demand, using the logistical means of transport of the Armed Forces”, said José Múcio, who should meet with the president of the IBGE to settle the details of the action.

According to the institute, just over 50% of the census tracts have already been completed.