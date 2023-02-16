With Daniel top scorer, Atlético-GO beats Goianésia by 3-0 in Goiano

Relying on Daniel’s eye for goals, Atlético-GO overcame Goianésia by 3-0, on the night of this Wednesday (15) at Estádio Antônio Accioly, to guarantee the second position of the first phase of the Campeonato Goiano with 25 points, just one behind leader Goiás.

🇹🇹🔥 BIG WIN AT ACCIOLY! Dragão received Goianésia in the last round of the first phase of the #Goianão2023 and made it beautiful! Daniel scored the first two and Moraes Jr closed the account in the red-black victory! pic.twitter.com/KGaFkbGkJ9 — Atlético Goianiense (@ACGOficial) February 16, 2023

The dragon’s victory began to be built in the 40th minute of the first half, when, after a good plot between Shaylon and Luiz Fernando on the left, the young striker Daniel had only the job of propping up the ball. The young number nine again showed that he had a sharp aim after two of the final stage by scoring with a header.

The third came out of Moraes’ feet, at 44 minutes, in a beautiful kick placed from the entrance to the area. With that, Atlético-GO advanced to the quarterfinals in second place. The best campaign of the first phase was by Goiás, who on Wednesday beat Morrinhos by 3-1.