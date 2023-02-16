On a night of great goals, São Paulo defeats Inter de Limeira

São Paulo had no difficulties in thrashing Inter de Limeira by 5 to 1, on the night of this Wednesday (15) at the Morumbi stadium in front of more than 16 thousand fans. The triumph kept Tricolor at the top of the standings in Group B of the Campeonato Paulista, now with 17 points.

Facing a fragile opponent, the team led by Rogério Ceni opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the first half, when Caio Paulista took advantage of the ball that was left in the area after a corner kick to put it in the back of the net. Inter still rehearsed a reaction by drawing at 26 with João Paulo. However, it really was São Paulo’s night, which took the lead again in the 42nd minute through Wellington Rato.

Wellington Rato doesn’t just live on assists!#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 📸 Paulo Pinto / pic.twitter.com/pLuQlbM8BE — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) February 16, 2023

But the best was left for the final stage, in which Tricolor increased its advantage after just three minutes with the Argentine Galoppo. At 28 minutes, the Rogério Ceni team reached the fourth in the match with a great goal. Pedrinho, who entered after the break, received on the right and got rid of Rael’s marking with a rubber band that went under the defender’s legs and invaded the area before finishing with precision.

However, those present at the Morumbi stadium still had the privilege of witnessing another painting, when Pablo Maia kicked, from far away, to hit the angle of the goal defended by Léo Vieira.

After the convincing victory over Inter de Limeira, São Paulo returns to the field for the competition next Tuesday (21), when they face São Bento.