Gabigol decides and Flamengo wins Volta Redonda in turn

In the first match after the frustrating campaign in the FIFA Club World Cup (competition that ended in third place), Flamengo defeated Volta Redonda by 3-1, on Wednesday night (15) at Estádio Raulino de Oliveira, for the 8th round of the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship.

After this result, Rubro-Negro took the lead of the competition with 17 points, one more than both vice-leader Botafogo and Fluminense (third place). Esquadrão de Aço remains in fourth place with 13 points.

Flamengo started the match in a very low rotation. With that, Volta Redonda managed to compensate for their lower technical quality with a lot of tactical application, which allowed them to create some opportunities. And, after trying so hard, Esquadrão de Aço managed to open the scoring in the 45th minute of the first half. After leaving Thiago Maia behind, Luciano Naninho played for Lelê, who found Luizinho, who did not forgive.

Soon after, the referee was informed by one of his assistants that Dudu brought down Gabriel Barbosa inside the area after a corner kick. Flamengo’s own number 10 went for the kick, but goalkeeper Vinícius defended.

On the way back from the break, the Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira promoted a substitution that changed the face of the Gávea team, putting Everton Ribeiro in place of Gerson. And the number seven began to show his value in the 12th minute, when he threw it to Pedro, who made a light cut and the ball was left to Gabriel Barbosa, who dominated and hit hard to tie the score.

From then on, Flamengo improved more and began to accumulate clear opportunities to turn. However, the turning point only came in the 28th minute, when, after a beautiful pass by Arrascaeta, Gabriel Barbosa received it in the area and finished with style. In addition, Pedro still managed to score the third for the Gávea team after a quick counterattack move.

The Gávea team will be back on the pitch for Carioca next Saturday (18), when it will play against Resende, starting at 4 pm (Brasília time), in a delayed match for the 7th round.