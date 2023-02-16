Northeast Cup: Náutico wins to take over Group B

Náutico defeated Fluminense-PI by 2-0, on the night of this Wednesday (15) at the Aflitos stadium, and remains in the lead of Group B of the Copa do Nordeste. Timbu is followed in the standings by Sergipe, who beat Vitória by 2 to 1, and by ABC, who overcame Sampaio Corrêa by 2 to 0.

Playing at the Aflitos stadium, in Recife, Náutico had no difficulty in commanding the actions against Tricolor do Piauí and opened up a two-goal lead in the first half. In the 21st minute, winger Diego Matos hit hard to overcome goalkeeper Jeferson. The second came out at 48, thanks to a perfect finish by striker Julio.

The second position in the group belongs to Sergipe, who, playing at Batistão, in Aracaju, overcame Vitória by 2-1 to reach six points. The Bahian team opened the scoring with Camutanga, but the home team turned around thanks to goals from Ronan and Braga.

With the same score in the standings, but in third place, ABC appears, which, thanks to goals from Maycon Douglas and Raphael Luz, beat Sampaio Corrêa by 2-0 in Frasqueirao.