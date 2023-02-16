SP City Hall opens registration for Virada Cultural 2023

The City of São Paulo has opened registration for artists interested in participating in Virada Cultural 2023. Artistic proposals can be submitted until March 5th using the virtual form.

Virada Cultural Paulistana occupies the city for 24 hours with free cultural programming distributed throughout all regions of the municipality. The next edition will be held on the 27th and 28th of May. Among the main attractions are music, dance, theater, performances, visual arts, soirees, and circus.





In last year’s edition, the event attracted more than 3.1 million people. There were more than 500 cultural artistic attractions in eight regions of the city and stages spread across all regions.