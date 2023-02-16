Three women and two children are pulled from rubble in Turkey

Two women pulled from rubble in the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras and a mother with two children were rescued in the city of Antakya on Wednesday, as rescue efforts focus on providing aid to survivors for nine days. after a fatal earthquake.

Rescue workers could be seen cheering and hugging each other as an ambulance carried away a 74-year-old woman rescued in Kahramanmaras, and earlier, a 46-year-old woman was also rescued in the same city, near the quake’s epicenter.

Later on Wednesday, a woman named Ela and her children Meysam and Ali were pulled from the rubble of a building in Antakya, 228 hours after the earthquake, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The total death toll in Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures. Rescues now in smaller numbers and spaced out.

The focus has shifted to supporting survivors, and with much of the region’s sanitation infrastructure damaged or inoperable due to the earthquakes, health authorities are faced with the daunting task of ensuring people don’t fall ill now.

Syria

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday it was particularly concerned about the well-being of people in northwest Syria, a rebel-held region with little access to aid. The organization has asked Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to open more border crossings with Turkey to allow aid to arrive.

Stories of how people survived for days under the rubble are also beginning to emerge.

Huseyin Berber, a 62-year-old diabetic, survived for 187 hours after the walls of the ground floor he was in were supported by a fridge and cupboard, leaving him an armchair to sit on and a rug to keep him warm.

He had a single bottle of water, and when he ran out he drank his own urine, he said from a bed at Mersin City Hospital.

“I screamed and screamed and screamed. No one could hear me. I screamed so hard my throat hurt… Someone reached out and grabbed my hand. They pulled me out. The hole I came out of was very small. It scared me a little. “

In Kahramanmaras, displaced families slept in tents set up on the field and on the city stadium’s running track.

In a tent, 28-year-old Hatice Kavakdali held a gray teddy bear.

“I can’t put into words the experience we had. It was so scary and I still feel the pain of it,” she said.

“I lost consciousness after the earthquake and I’m still recovering. I couldn’t remember my family or how we got out of the house.”

Batyr Berdyklychev, WHO representative in Turkey, warned that water shortages in earthquake-hit areas “increases the risk of waterborne diseases and outbreaks of communicable diseases”.

