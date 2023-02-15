Dollar rises to R$5.22, boosted by foreign exchange

The financial market had a mixed day, influenced by both internal and external factors. The dollar once again surpassed R$5.20, in line with the international market. The stock market rose after statements by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, on inflation targets and a possible anticipation of sending the new fiscal framework to Congress.

The commercial dollar ended this Wednesday (15) sold at R$5.22, up R$0.021 (+0.41%). The quotation had a day of volatility, reaching R$5.24 at the maximum of the day, around 10:30 am, and reaching R$5.19 almost an hour later.

The US currency accumulates a high of 2.82% in February. The currency, however, drops 1.14% in 2023.

The stock market had a more bullish day. The Ibovespa index closed at 109,600 points, up 1.62%. The indicator started the day with a slight low, but reversed the movement still during the morning.

In relation to the exchange rate, the dollar rose across the planet after the disclosure that retail sales in the United States rose after two months of decline. The good performance of trade in the largest economy on the planet increases the chances that the Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank) will raise basic interest rates by 0.5 points at the meeting at the end of March. At the last meeting, the body had raised the rate by just 0.25 points.

In Brazil, the US currency just didn’t rise more because the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, announced that the government can anticipate the sending of the proposed new fiscal framework from April to March. investments.

In addition, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, said he did not see the possibility of the House approving changes in the law that guaranteed autonomy to the Central Bank. Haddad and Lira’s statements boosted the stock market in Brazil.

* With information from Reuters