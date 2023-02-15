Actress Raquel Welch, sex symbol of the 1960s, dies at 82

Raquel Welch, the movie actress whose sultry, curvaceous looks made her one of the leading sex symbols of the 1960s and 1970s, has died aged 82, news outlets reported on Wednesday.

Her death was first reported by TMZ.com, citing unidentified family members, and later by Hollywood publication Variety and the French news agency AFP, which cited the actress’ manager.

Welch came to public attention for her role in the 1966 science fiction adventure Fantastic Voyagefollowed by his iconic appearance later that year in the prehistoric drama One Million Years BC.

Although Welch only had a few lines in One Million Years BCmemorable images of her appearance in a deerskin bikini made her a popular pin-up that turned her into a global sex symbol.

The brunette star’s portrayal of strong female characters is credited with reshaping the stereotype of the traditional sex symbol, and her rise to fame was also seen as something that eclipsed Hollywood’s attachment to the image of the fatal blonde.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.