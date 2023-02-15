Revenue now allows settlement of credit card debts

Taxpayers who have outstanding debts with the Tax Authorities can settle some debts with a credit card. The Federal Revenue started a pilot project that allows the use of the tool for the payment of some forms of Federal Revenue Collection Document (Darf).

At this first moment, credit card payment is valid for some environments of the Federal Revenue Service, the Regularize Program and Simples Nacional. Throughout the year, the Tax Authorities will extend the modality to other situations.

The service can be used for debits in Darf in the numbered version issued by the Sicalc Web system. Ordinary and simplified installments of the Federal Revenue Service, debts in the Federal Active Debt not renegotiated by the Regularize Program and fines for late delivery of Simples Nacional statements may be paid off with a credit card.

Built in partnership with Banco do Brazil, the service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be carried out on these platforms using the “Pagar Online” option. For payments after 8 pm and on a non-business day, the effective date of payment will be considered the following business day.

Initially, only debits of up to R$ 15,000 can be paid with Visa, Mastercard and Elo cards from any institution. The taxpayer will be able to track the payment and its receipt by email and through the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC).