Avian flu arrives in Uruguay and Brazil reinforces surveillance

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Fávaro, said this Wednesday (15) that, so far, there are no cases of avian flu in commercial or wild animals in the country. The statement was given hours after Uruguay confirmed a case about 180 kilometers from the border with Brazil.

“First, it is important to say that we do not have any cases of H1N5 present in Brazil. Therefore, our avian flu-free status continues,” he told reporters.

Avian influenza (H1N5), also known as avian flu, is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects domestic and wild birds. So far, outbreaks of the disease have been reported in neighboring countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay. In some of these countries, such as Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador, cases have been reported in animals from commercial farms. In other countries, notifications were reported in wild birds.

“The important thing is that we are going to take measures, which is to strengthen active surveillance, which is to strengthen our inspection by the Ministry of Agriculture,” added Fávaro. He ruled out paralyzing cargo transit across the country’s borders, but promised greater vigilance and inspection. At least three recent suspected cases, two in Rio Grande do Sul and one in Amazonas, were discarded by the folder after laboratory tests. The minister asked for support from society to identify suspected cases and prevent an outbreak of the disease in Brazil.

“What we’ve been asking for, everyone’s collaboration, the press, society in general, is passive surveillance. Every citizen and every housewife who notices a symptom in a domestic bird or wild bird, any symptom of sick birds, inform immediately, so that we can take measures and quickly contain these small outbreaks that may happen”, he reinforced.

Brazil is the world‘s largest exporter of chicken meat. The detection of the disease in wild birds does not cause commercial impact, but when it occurs in exporting farms, the plants may be prevented from being sold.

Also according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa), there is a contingency plan prepared in case any notified case is confirmed in the country. These measures include isolation of 10 kilometers from the focus of the disease, eventual elimination of animals

According to the folder, this is the largest epidemic of highly pathogenic avian influenza that has occurred in the world, and most cases are related to contact between wild migratory birds and birds for subsistence, production or local wild birds. In addition to Latin America, there are cases registered in Europe and the United States. The period of greatest migration of birds from the Northern Hemisphere to South America takes place from November to April

Regarding possible human infections, the Map informs that they can happen through contact with infected birds, live or dead, or environments contaminated with respiratory secretions, blood, feces and other fluids released in the slaughter of birds. The risk of transmission to people through properly prepared and well-cooked food is considered very small.