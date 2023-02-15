MPSP wants to prevent eviction of cinema on Rua Augusta

The City of São Paulo has 72 hours to pronounce on the closure of a historic address in the city, where today the annex of Espaço Itaú de Cinema and Cine Café Fellini are located, on Rua Augusta, an important thoroughfare in the city, which connects the neighborhood from Jardins to the historical center of the capital.

A real estate developer bought the site, which already belongs to the private sector, where it intends to build a real estate development. After 28 years of operation, the last cinema session was scheduled to take place this Thursday (16) and the vacancy until the 28th of February.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office wants to prevent the eviction and therefore filed a petition in court for the area to be considered a Cultural Protection Zone, which would prevent the eviction of the space. “Such a set of specially protected assets represents the historical, urban and cultural memory of the formation of São Paulo”, specified the MPSP in the initial petition for guardianship.

The petition provides that the municipality of São Paulo, on behalf of the Municipal Council for the Preservation of the Historical, Cultural and Environmental Heritage of the City of São Paulo (Conpresp), open an analysis to classify cinema in a Special Zone of Cultural Preservation (Zepec/APC ) to “prevent its evacuation and the installation of any real estate and commercial enterprise in the place”.

The petition imposes on Vila 11 Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA the operation of the cinema and the café until Conpresp decides whether or not to include the cinema in Zepec/APC, under penalty of a fine of BRL 5,000 per day and the forced undoing of the works of the enterprise. The petition is signed by the Environment Prosecutor Maria Gabriela Ahualli Steinberg.

The City Hall of São Paulo informed that the Attorney General’s Office of the municipality will provide all the information in court, within the legal deadline. By means of a note, the Municipal Secretariat of Culture, through the Department of Historic Heritage (DPH), also informed that the case was technically analyzed by the Department of Historic Heritage and was forwarded for analysis and deliberation by the Municipal Council for the Preservation of Historic Heritage. , Cultural and Environmental of the City of São Paulo (Conpresp). “It will be up to the council to decide whether or not to open a study on the listing process,” the city hall said in a note.

As for the Public Civil Action of the MP, to frame the cinema in a Special Zone of Cultural Preservation (Zepec/APC), filed on Monday (13), the secretariat and the DPH reported that they were not officially notified.

According to the Municipal Department of Urbanism and Licensing (SMUL), the Demolition Execution Permit for the address on Rua Augusta is still under analysis. Contacted by Agência Brazil, Vila 11 Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA did not respond to questions regarding the MP’s action.

historic space

Espaço Itaú de Cinema, in the unit known as the Annex, was installed on Rua Augusta in 1995. But before that, the Goethe Institute already used the mansion, from the 1950s, also to show films. The mansion has hosted festivals, exhibitions, events, debates, film courses and other cultural events.

The Cine Café Fellini also operates on site. The cafe was also opened in the 1990s and is a traditional meeting point and cultural activity. To defend the space, the population presented a virtual undersigned, with more than 28 thousand signatures.

In addition to the cinema and cafe, other businesses installed on the property will also have to be vacated to make way for the real estate development.