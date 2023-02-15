Fux sends a request to the DF Justice to investigate Bolsonaro

Minister Luiz Fux, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), sent to the Electoral Justice of the Federal District the request of the Federal Police on the opening of an investigation against former president Jair Bolsonaro for alleged misuse of images of children and adolescents in a political campaign and in situations that would incite the use of weapons.

Fux ordered the action to be sent to another instance of Justice due to the fact that Jair Bolsonaro lost the privileged forum, due to the end of his term as President of the Republic. In this way, as the process is not in the judgment phase, the STF is no longer the competent body to analyze the case.

“Considering the end of the presidential mandate of the alleged offender, the constitutional hypothesis of original competence of this Court is ruled out”, says the minister.

Last week, Minister Cármen Lúcia had already sent five lawsuits against former president Jair Bolsonaro to the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region, in the Federal District, with the same argument.

The actions, presented by parliamentarians and a civil society entity, call for Bolsonaro to be investigated for statements threatening the Judiciary and promoting an institutional rupture in the country during the September 7 celebrations.