Joint operation investigates alleged billionaire gold sale scheme

Federal police officers arrested today (15), in Pará, two people suspected of participating in a scheme to buy and sell gold illegally extracted from the Amazon region. Carried out jointly with the Federal Revenue Service and the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF), Operation Sisaque also resulted in the judicial blockade of more than R$ 2 billion belonging to those investigated.

The name of the operation is an allusion to the biblical story of Shishak, king of Egypt who invaded the kingdom of Judah and plundered the treasures of the temple.

According to the PF, one of the three precautionary arrests authorized by the Federal Court was made in Belém and another in Santarém. Until the publication of this report, the target of the third court order for preventive arrest had not been located. Due to legal impediment, the names of those investigated were not disclosed.

Federal agents are also carrying out 27 search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to those under investigation. The search for documents and elements that can help the investigators occurs in the municipalities of Belém, Santarém and Itaituba, in Pará, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Goiânia, Manaus, São Paulo, Tatuí and Campinas, in São Paulo, Sinop, in Mato Grosso , and Boa Vista.

More than 100 federal police officers, as well as five tax auditors and three Federal Revenue analysts participate in Operation Sisaque. According to the PF, the alleged criminal organization operated mainly in the Itaituba region, defrauding invoices to regularize the gold extracted from illegal mines.

The scheme has been investigated since 2021, when the Federal Revenue identified inconsistencies in issuing invoices. “The terms of verification drawn up by the Revenue showed that there was a criminal organization. Smaller companies issued invoices to give gold an apparent legality [ilícito] they received and passed on to larger companies. And the entire criminal scheme culminated in a single exporting company,” said federal delegate Vinícius Serpa, responsible for the investigations.

According to the PF, there are indications that, between the beginning of 2020 and the end of 2022 alone, the issue of fraudulent electronic invoices exceeded BRL 4 billion, corresponding to approximately 13 tons of illicit gold, which was then exported to other countries, mainly through a company headquartered in the United States. Also according to the PF, this company, whose name was not disclosed, created fictitious stocks to, thus, give apparent legality to the “huge amount of ore” sold clandestinely to companies in Dubai, Italy, Switzerland, Hong Kong and of the United Arab Emirates, among other countries.

Those investigated may respond, to the extent of their responsibilities, for the crimes of acquiring and selling gold obtained illegally; research, mining or extraction of mineral resources without authorization; money laundering and criminal organization.