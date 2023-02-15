Bolsa Família will once again demand school attendance and vaccinations

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said today (15) that the new Bolsa Família will be announced next week. With it, the government should resume the counterparts of the beneficiary families, such as maintaining the children’s school attendance and updating the vaccination booklet.

During the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the program was replaced by Auxílio Brazil, which did not require counterparts. The new Bolsa Família should also focus on updating the Single Registry and integration with the Single Social Assistance System (SUAS), with an active search to include those outside the program and the review of benefits with evidence of irregularities.

“Next week we are going to announce the new Bolsa Familia of BRL 600 and another BRL 150 per child up to 6 years old, so that we can, in childhood, when the child needs to be most nourished, guarantee that the mother can buy food for these children,” said Lula in Maruim, Sergipe, where he visited BR-101 duplication works.

The new values ​​were guaranteed with the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Transition, which established that the new government will have R$ 145 billion in addition to the spending ceiling, of which R$ 70 billion will be used to fund the social benefit .

The Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, Wellington Dias, had already anticipated that the government is working on issuing a provisional measure (MP) that will establish the guidelines of the new Bolsa Família. An MP has the force of law, i.e., immediate effect, but needs to be approved by Congress within 120 days to maintain validity. Parliamentarians can also present proposals for changes in the text.