Justice makes new clarification on the re-registration of weapons

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) clarified again, through a note, that the ordinance for the re-registration of weapons for permitted and restricted use does not apply to the Armed and Auxiliary Forces. The clarification, published today (15), refutes, again, a false message circulating on social networks stating that the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, presented a proposal to withdraw the possession of weapons from inactive military police officers.

The note, signed by the National Secretariat for Public Security (Senasp), clarifies that the re-registration of permitted and restricted-use weapons acquired from the issue of Decree No. , must be re-registered. The measure, however, does not apply to the weapons of members of the Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) and Auxiliary Forces (Military Police and Fire Department) nor to civil and federal police forces, whose weapons are already registered in the National Security System. Weapons (Sinarm).

fake news

False information began to circulate after the issue of Decree 11,366, by the Ministry of Justice, published in January, determining the re-registration in Sinarm of all permitted and restricted-use weapons, even if already registered in other systems.

The register must contain the identification of the weapon and the identification of the owner, with name, registration in the CPF or CNPJ, address of residence and of the collection. The registration of weapons must take place within 60 days, counting from February 1st of this year.

Weapons for permitted use will be registered in a computerized system made available by the Federal Police and weapons for restricted use will be registered in a computerized system also made available by the Federal Police. Weapons for restricted use belonging to collectors, shooters and hunters (CAC) must be accompanied by a traffic guide issued by the Army Command.

“From another angle, even at the risk of sounding repetitive, it does not hurt to make it absolutely crystal clear that it is an unavoidable duty to promote the registration in Sinarm, within the period established by Ordinance MJSP No. 299/2023, of all firearms acquired, by anyone, including members of the Armed Forces and police forces, under the status of Collector, Sport Shooter and Hunter (CAC) as of the issue of Decree No. 9.785/2019, even if they are already registered in SIGMA [Sistema de Gerenciamento Militar de Armas]”, says the note.

During the registration period, owners who no longer wish to retain ownership of weapons may hand them over at one of the collection points of the disarmament campaign, and the interested party must consult the delivery locations and issue the respective authorization to transport the weapons by means of access to the Portal Gov.br.

The inspection of non-compliance with the rules will be the responsibility of the Federal Police.