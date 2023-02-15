Government will review data of beneficiaries who declare to live alone

Between March and December of this year, the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger (MDS) will review the data of 5 million beneficiaries of social programs that declare to be unipersonal, that is, to live alone. The measure is part of the federal government’s action to correct and qualify the criteria for enrollment in the Single Registry (CadÚnico).

CadÚnico is a tool conducted within the scope of the Unified Social Assistance System (Suas) and works as a gateway to more than 30 federal government programs, including Bolsa Família. Currently, the system has more than 40 million registered families, although only a part of this public receives social benefits. Bolsa Família, for example, serves 21.9 million families.

The cadastral review actions will take place based on family composition and income. According to a survey by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), the MDS will also verify 2.5 million beneficiaries who show signs of income irregularities and do not meet the Bolsa Família criteria.

In a recent statement, the Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Wellington Dias, said that there are people with high incomes, of approximately nine minimum wages, who receive the benefit, intended for low-income families.

From this fine-tooth comb, the government wants to make room in the Bolsa Família budget to start paying the additional R$ 150 for families with children up to 6 years old, which has not yet started. This is expected to happen in March.

In a statement, the MDS explained that the purpose of the review is also to include those who are outside and meet the criteria. In addition, among those irregular in the income transfer program, several may be able to integrate other social policies. The idea is to understand the context of each case and make the appropriate referrals.

sole proprietorships

The growth of single-person registrations is one of the points of attention for the MDS. According to the folder, the design of Auxílio Brazil, the income transfer program of the previous government, does not consider family composition as a criterion for transferring the benefit. The number of families covered by the program increased from 14 million to 22 million, between December 2020 and December 2022.

Still according to the diagnosis, in 2021, the average of families with more than one person decreased, while the records of people who claim to live alone increased significantly. Between December 2019 and December 2022, the number of single-person registrations of income transfer beneficiaries grew by 224%. One of the reasons may have been the registration for the payment of Emergency Aid, during the covid-19 pandemic, which was done individually.

The MDS explained that people will be called for this review, so there is no need to be in a hurry to go to the social assistance service units. The schedule starts in March and runs through December. Beneficiaries will be called by municipal technicians to carry out the update. The call will be made by the city halls, by messages in the program extract or via text message on the cell phone.

The federal government will also carry out a public utility campaign to inform the population about how the rules and criteria for access to programs and social policies work. In this sense, the CadÚnico application is being corrected and will have new functions. If the citizen realizes that he does not meet the requirements to be part of the Bolsa Família, he can ask for his own dismissal through the application.

Restructuring

Yesterday (14), a legal agreement was ratified between MDS, the Public Defender’s Office (DPU) and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) to restructure CadÚnico and the Suas network. With this, among other measures, it will be possible to actively search for people in situations of social vulnerability, such as those living on the streets and in indigenous communities.

In partnership with the municipalities, 12 thousand agents will be trained in the 12 Suas units in the country. Around R$ 200 million will be allocated by the MDS for hiring and training these registrars, within the scope of the Program for Strengthening the Assistance of the Single Registry in Suas.

The Public Civil Action of the DPU, from 2020, questioned the previous administration of the federal government on the stoppage of registration activities and updating of CadÚnico during the covid-19 pandemic; the dismantling of the decentralized network of assistance to families in Suas; the lack of federative articulation and guidance to municipalities and society; and the increase in the number of registrations with divergent income and outdated.

According to the MDS, the resumption of the federative pact is part of the portfolio’s actions for this SUAS restructuring. Throughout the year, the federal government will allocate R$ 2.2 billion in co-financing to states and municipalities.

“In replacement of this relationship between local managers and beneficiaries, the previous management created an application for cell phones, simply wanting to replace face-to-face service. As a result, there were failures in guidance and data checking,” explained the MDS.

Another novelty will be the integration of CadÚnico and the National Register of Social Information (CNIS), a base that concentrates information on social security benefits and job income. This integration will be monthly and will cross-reference data from beneficiaries of income transfer actions and will also optimize services at the Social Assistance Reference Centers (Cras), “since citizens will not need to travel to the units to provide information that the government already has”.

The next stage of this work will be to make the integration onlinein a systemic way, from 2024. The active search, on the other hand, will continue to be carried out by the municipalities, with the support of the federal and state governments.