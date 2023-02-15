Campos Neto defends reconciliation of fiscal discipline with social guidelines

The transparency of public accounts without setbacks in recent institutional gains in this area in the country was defended by the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, this Wednesday (15). Speaking at the solemn session of the National Congress that marked the 130th anniversary of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), Campos Neto stated that the BC’s partnership with the Court of Accounts is fundamental.

Amidst the controversies with the federal government over the interest rate and the inflation target, Campos Neto also defended that the country should have “fiscal discipline” and reconcile economic and social agendas. “Today, what we need to focus on is having fiscal discipline, understanding that we need to have a more special eye on social issues. The more transparent and efficient the public is, the more able we will be to capture private resources”, he evaluated.

While presiding over the ceremony, Senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB) highlighted the importance of the role of the TCU. According to him, the Court’s work has proved to be essential for the consolidation of Brazilian democracy, by allowing society to have access to information on the management of public resources, helping to identify and correct irregularities and improving transparency and accountability. “The body is also one of the greatest collaborators of this Legislative Power in the process of implementing public policies and in the search for solutions to the challenges faced by our country”, he recalled.

The president of the body, Bruno Dantas, the minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Dias Toffoli and parliamentarians from various parties also participated in the tribute to TCU.