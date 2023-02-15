IGP-10 varies 0.02% in February, informs Fundação Getulio Vargas

The General Price Index-10 (IGP-10), calculated by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), changed by 0.02% in February, according to a study released today (15). The IGP-10 is based on prices collected from the 11th of the month prior to the 10th of the current month and serves as a preview for the behavior of inflation.

With the calculated high, the index accumulates an increase of 0.07% in the year and 2.26% in 12 months. In the same month of last year, the indicator accumulated an increase of 16.69% in 12 months.

Coordinator of the FGV price indices, economist André Braz points out that commodities (primary goods with international quotation) and agricultural inputs continue to influence the deceleration of producer inflation.

According to Braz, in terms of consumer inflation, the highlight was the variation in the prices of services: airfare (from -0.15% in January to -3.86% in February), residential rent (from -0. .44% to -0.55%) and mobile phone tariff (from 0.92% to -0.94%).

Components of the IGP-10, the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA) fell 0.14% in February, the Consumer Price Index (IPC) rose 0.55%, and the National Construction Cost Index (INCC) varied by 0.33%.