Haddad assesses that Congress has signaled support for the Executive

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said today (15) that the National Congress has signaled support for the Executive Branch when the issue is reforms. Haddad attended, in the morning, the event BTG Pactual CEO Conference 2023, in São Paulo.

According to the minister, the situation that will allow the federal government to assess the willingness of parliamentarians to approve the reforms is that involving Provisional Measure 1160/23, which resumes the casting vote within the scope of the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf). With the approval of the matter, the advisors representing the National Treasury, who are the presidents of groups and chambers in Carf, will be able to tie the votes in favor of the Union. The text has already received suggestions from the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB).

“We are going to test the first votes now. What was edited in January starts counting deadlines at the beginning of the legislative year. Let’s see. I am confident, I have heard from both presidents, the Chamber and the Senate, goodwill gestures”, Haddad said.

“There is no joint body anywhere in the world to judge administrative litigation. Even less with a casting vote in favor of the taxpayer. Even less prohibiting the National Treasury from resorting to the Judiciary. nowhere in the world,” he said.

Haddad added that, in a meeting with government representatives, technicians from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warned of the importance of change. The team said, at the time, that, without the change in the configuration of Carf, Brazil should have more difficulties when trying to guarantee its entry in the group.

Budget

During the event in São Paulo, Haddad also said he was aware that the federal government would deal with budget limitations, when seeking balance between accounts and the demands of the population. Above all, according to him, due to the gaps left by the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro. According to the minister, in a conversation with the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, he even pointed out to him that the population may be frustrated by the expectation that everything will improve immediately, “which should not happen so soon”.

The Minister of Finance said that the picture of federal funds has worsened even more with the allocation of resources in the final stretch of the Bolsonaro government, authorized by the Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão. “The beginning is going to be hard. I don’t know if people realized the legacy you are receiving”, revealed Haddad, referring to the conversation he had with Lula.

“The previous government only closed the LRF [Lei de Responsabilidade Fiscal] with the Transition PEC. I wouldn’t be able to close last year’s accounts if it weren’t for the PEC. These things are not said. Now, 40 days later, we are starting to present to society the reality of the facts and the necessary actions to correct the route and the flight plan”, he said.

central bank

The minister also commented on the relationship between the government and the Central Bank (BC). In his assessment, the shivering results from “noise” in communication, which, for him, causes “nervousness to take over”.

As a solution, Haddad pointed to openness in dialogue. “Communication has never ceased to exist. There’s no way you can govern without that tranquility of being able to pick up the phone,” he said.

Optimism

Haddad also said that Brazil has “strength” and that the country’s economy reacts quickly, when properly stimulated. Along these lines, the minister anticipated that the federal government would announce several actions to facilitate access to credit and unlock investments.

“We are a good candidate, a strong candidate in today’s world. I am very concerned about the global slowdown. I agree with these concerns”, he said, adding that “since 2018 a strange section has been happening. there are two more, one on top of the other”.