TSE approves the incorporation of Pros to Solidariedade

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) unanimously granted the request for incorporation of the Republican Party of the Social Order (Pros) by Solidarity. With the decision, taken in the session this Wednesday (14), the Pros is extinct. The requirements for the process are provided for in TSE Resolution No. 23,571/2018 and in the Political Parties Law (Law No. 9,096/1995).

The decision was given in the midst of an attempt by the then president of Pros, Eurípedes Júnior, to give up joining Solidariedade. During the trial, Justice Raul Araújo argued that despite having filed, on February 9, the intention to withdraw the request, “it is not up to the party leader, in a unipersonal way, to withdraw from the decision approved by a national body through of general assembly”.

In addition, according to the minister, there is no formal defect in the instruction that deliberated for the incorporation of the Pros to Solidarity, “gaining [o pedido de desistência] clear contours of subjectivity”.

Bench

With the incorporation, according to the rapporteur of the process, Minister Raul Araújo, the sum of the votes obtained by the Pros in the 2022 elections for the Chamber of Deputies, “for the purpose of distributing the resources of the Party Fund and accessing free to radio and television”.

By electing four federal deputies in the last election, Solidariedade now has seven representatives in the Chamber of Deputies, in addition to the three elected by Pros. Both subtitles failed to reach the barrier clause. Without it, the parties are left without access to the party fund and without the right to air free advertising on radio and TV during election campaigns.

According to the TSE, yesterday’s decision, regardless of publication, will be communicated immediately to the Federal Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, the other bodies of the Electoral Justice and the competent office of the Civil Registry of Legal Entities.