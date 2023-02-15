Mercedes is back in the black car and wants to take back titles in F1

Mercedes is back in the black with a sleek new Formula 1 car that it hopes will allow Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to fight for wins and titles after a difficult 2022 season.

The team ended an unprecedented run of eight consecutive constructors’ titles with third place overall last year.

Back in black. 🖤 ​​Meet the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E PERFORMANCE. 😍 we’re #AllInPerformance. 💪 pic.twitter.com/qKYiQiR6In — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 15, 2023

Although Russell celebrated his first Formula 1 win in Brazil, seven times world champion Hamilton has failed to win a race all season for the first time in a Formula 1 career that began in 2007.

“It’s beautiful. Will it be as fast as it is beautiful? I hope so,” commented team boss Toto Wolff this Wednesday (14th) at a digital release from Silverstone, where the two drivers would give the W14 a few laps.

“We’ve seen the car now and we’re wondering if it’s fast or not. Have we fixed some of the issues? What challenges will we face on track?” added the Austrian. “That’s a big unknown.”

“But we’re optimistic, there’s excitement. We have the tools to understand it, to grow and develop the car and hopefully give George and Lewis something that works.”

Mercedes ran a silver car last year and the return to black for 2020 and 2021, in line with the team’s push for greater diversity, has the added benefit of saving weight by removing the paint and leaving the raw carbon fiber.

“It looks great in black,” said Hamilton, now 38 and winner of a record 103 Grands Prix.

The Briton, who is starting his 11th season with the team and “intends to stay a little longer”, said he always believed he could improve.

“I’m excited to be racing again. I feel calm, energized and focused. I’m ready to do whatever it takes to win,” he said.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.