BC is studying the creation of a system to monitor and track mining gold

The Central Bank (BC) is studying a new inspection system to track gold extracted from mines, and also the adoption of electronic invoices to supervise this activity.

The information is contained in a manifestation presented by BC to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the records of an action proposed by the Green Party (PV). The caption questions an excerpt from a 2013 law that makes it possible to buy gold based on good faith.

In the manifestation, the Central Bank clarifies that the special regulations refer to the extraction and tax regime for the sale of the metal.

The autarchy explains that gold can be used as a commodity, exchange instrument and financial asset, and it is up to the BC to inspect only when it is the last case.

Dealers of bonds and securities authorized by the Central Bank are legally responsible for purchasing gold based on information provided exclusively by sellers. This is precisely the attribution questioned in the PV action.

Like the BC, the National Mining Agency (ANM) was also questioned by the STF in the same action on the trade in gold from illegal mining. The agency informed that it is a definitive member of the main Brazilian institutional network on the subject, the National Strategy to Combat Corruption and Money Laundering.

In a note, the AMN informs that, within the agenda established by the group, the action that sought to improve the supervision of money laundering in the activity of mining and trade in metals and precious stones stood out. The theme became part of AMN’s Regulatory Agenda 2022/2023.

This Tuesday (14th), the Federal Police launched a new operation against the illegal gold trade in Roraima. Operation Avis Aurea investigates the movement of more than R$ 420 million related to the illegal financing of gold in the Yanomami indigenous land.

