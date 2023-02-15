SP prohibits requirement of proof of vaccine card against covid-19

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, sanctioned the bill that prohibits the requirement of proof of vaccination against covid-19 to gain access to public and private places in the state, including schools. The text was published in official diary today (15). Items in the project that provided for punishment to establishments that did not comply with the measure were vetoed.

In a note, the government highlighted that the measure does not apply to health professionals, as they “may have contact with immunosuppressed people, workers in institutions for the elderly, professionals in contact with children with chronic diseases and pregnant women, considering that these people are more likely to develop severe forms of covid-19”.

One of the justifications for the sanction is that the state reached high rates of vaccination coverage, with more than 90% of the population immunized. Bill No. 668 was proposed in 2021, when the vaccination coverage target was underway.

The proposal was signed by the deputies: Janaina Paschoal, Altair Moraes, Carlos Cezar, Castello Branco, Coronel Nishikawa, Coronel Telhada, Federal Agent Danilo Balas, Delegado Olim, Douglas Garcia, Gil Diniz, Leticia Aguiar, Major Mecca, Marta Costa, Valeria Bolsonaro , Frederico d’Avila and Lieutenant Nascimento.

In the original project, for example, there was a provision that it was exclusively up to families, even with indications from health authorities, to decide whether or not to vaccinate underage children against covid-19.

The Secretary of State for Health, Eleuses Paiva, reaffirmed in a note that the body is in favor of the vaccine and that “it is the best instrument that unites cost and effectiveness for disease prevention”. The goal now, according to the state administration, is to guide the population on the need to maintain vaccination coverage for the entire National Immunization Plan (PNI).