São Paulo has D-Day to update vaccination of children

Municipal schools in São Paulo are participating today (15) in the D-Day to update vaccinations for children up to 5 years old. The action began on February 6, the first day of the school year, with the distribution of cards containing the Updated Vaccination Statement (DVA) to parents and guardians of students. Vaccines provided for in the National Immunization Program (PNI) will be offered.

D-Day is organized by the Coordination of Health Surveillance (Covisa) and Primary Care (CAB), with the support of school units. Through the active search, the Basic Health Units (UBSs) request that parents and guardians remove the DVAs and take children with overdue vaccines to update the booklet. Today, the UBSs will have activities to encourage the participation of children.

The following vaccines are available: BCG, hepatitis A and B, poliomyelitis, rotavirus, pentavalent (DTP+Hib+HB), pneumococcal, meningococcal C, yellow fever, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus and covid-19, according to the scheme adopted for age.

The City Hall reinforces that the application of these doses is essential for the control, elimination or eradication of vaccine-preventable diseases.