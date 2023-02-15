Mega-Sena accumulates and the prize for the next draw is R$ 53 million

Nobody guessed the six tens of the Mega-Sena contest 2,564. The draw for the estimated prize of R$ 10 million was held this Tuesday (14th) night, in São Paulo.

This was the first draw of the Mega-Semana de Carnaval, which offers players an extra opportunity, with three contests: tuesday, thursday (16th) and (18).

The dozens drawn were 07 – 08 – 14 – 19 – 32 and 45. For the next contest, tomorrow (16), the prize is estimated at R$ 53 million.

The quina had 55 winners and each one will receive R$ 35,106.57. The court recorded 4,623 winning bets, and the winners will individually receive R$ 596.66.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout Brazil or via the internet. A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

Thematic Mega-Week

According to Caixa, the extra draws are exclusive to the Mega-Sena and distributed throughout the year. This year there will be nine themed Mega-Weeks: Summer, Carnival, Women, Workers, Holidays, Parents, Spring, Luck and Gamblers.