Caixa starts paying salary allowance for 2021 today

Private initiative workers born in January and February receive today (15) the 2021 base-year salary bonus. The release will continue until July 17, based on the month of birth of the beneficiary.

The allowance of up to one minimum wage is paid to workers enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or the Civil Servant Asset Training Program (Pasep) for at least five years. It now receives those who formally worked for at least 30 days in 2021, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages.

For civil servants, military personnel and employees of state-owned companies, registered with Pasep, payment also begins this Wednesday and runs until July 17, through Banco do Brazil. In both cases, PIS and Pasep, the money will be available until December 28th. After this period, the resources return to the government’s cash.

Workers of the private initiative that receive by Caixa Econômica Federal:

Birth month Pay day

January and February February 15

March and April March 15

May and June 17 April

July and August 15 May

September and October June 15

November and December July 17

Public sector workers, who are paid by Banco do Brazil:

end of registration Pay day

0 February 15

1 March 15

April 2nd and 3rd 17th

May 4th and 5th 15th

June 6th and 7th 15th

8 and 9 July 17

The amounts paid to each worker vary according to the number of days worked during the base year 2021.

About 22 million people should receive the benefit, with a total value of more than R$ 20 billion. Resources come from the Worker Support Fund (FAT).

Caixa informed that the credit will be deposited automatically for those who have a bank account. The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through the Social Digital Poupança, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem application.

If it is not possible to open a digital account, withdrawals can be made using the Citizen’s Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches, always in accordance with the payment schedule.

forgotten allowances

Also starting today, around 400,000 workers who forgot to withdraw the PIS/Pasep allowance for 2020 can ask the Ministry of Labor for the money. The amounts were available until December 29 last year, but those who missed the deadline have up to five years to withdraw them, provided they file an administrative appeal.

According to the Ministry of Labor, 399,975 people did not withdraw the 2020 salary allowance, of which 120,947 did not withdraw the PIS and 279,028 did not withdraw the Pasep. This is equivalent to less than 1% of workers entitled to PIS and 10% entitled to Pasep.

The opening of the administrative appeal to the Ministry of Labor can occur in three ways: in person, by telephone or via the internet. The application can be made in person at any ministry unit, which includes regional Labor and Employment superintendencies, regional Labor and Employment managements, regional agencies, agencies of the National Employment System (Sine) and mobile worker units.

The nearest address can be found on the folder’s web page.

Orders by telephone must be made through the Alô Trabalhador Central, at number 158. Calls are received from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, free of charge for landlines and charged for cell phones. Through the internet, the worker makes the request in the application of the Digital Work Card or by email. The message must be sent to [email protected], replacing “uf” with the abbreviation of the state where the worker lives.