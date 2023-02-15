Flamengo plays for Carioca after frustrating participation in the World Cup

After a frustrating participation in the Club World Cup, Flamengo returns to focus on the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship, a competition for which it will face Volta Redonda, starting at 9:10 pm (Brasília time) this Wednesday (15) at the Estádio Raulino de Oliveira. The confrontation is valid for the eighth round of the competition.

In the State, Rubro-Negro can take back the lead in case of victory, since it has 14 points and leader Botafogo has 16, two more. If Volta Redonda has the best attack, Flamengo has the best defense. The Gávea team holds this mark for having conceded only two goals in six games played so far.

However, Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira will have to deal with the absence of defender Léo Pereira, left-back Filipe Luís, midfielder Victor Hugo and striker Bruno Henrique, all injured.

For Flamengo, the victory is also important to rebuild after the third place in the Club World Cup, a fact that disappointed its passionate fans.

However, on the other side of the field will be Volta Redonda, which is fighting for a spot in the semifinals of Carioca, and which so far has performed well in the competition, with four wins, one draw and two defeats. The team is in fourth place on the table with 13 points, one more than Bangu, which is in fifth place. Voltaço has the best attack and also the top scorer of the tournament. Of the 13 goals scored by the team, striker Lelê was responsible for seven.

In the last games between the teams, Flamengo did better. The Rubro-Negro won six of the last ten clashes and lost only once.

National Radio broadcast

A National Radio broadcasts Volta Redonda and Flamengo, live, with narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Mário Silva, reporting by Maurício Costa and on duty by Bruno Mendes. You follow the National Ball Show here:

* Collaboration of Pedro Dabés (trainee) under the supervision of Verônica Dalcanal.