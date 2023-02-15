After a year, Petrópolis is still recovering from the city’s biggest tragedy

A year ago, Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio entered in a state of public calamity. The volume of rain expected for the whole month reached the city in just six hours, on the from 2022. The main streets were flooded, the rivers overflowed and landslides occurred in different neighborhoods. The death toll reached 233. The tragedy is considered the biggest in the city’s history.

, the damage is no longer visible in the historic center. Squares and roads were recovered, and merchants were able to resume their business. Owner of a pet products store, Renan Souza worked during the rainy season. With the strength of the current, a car even invaded one of the store gates and everything was covered in mud: “It was desperate. I went into shock, I was speechless. I was with an employee that day and he did everything here. If it wasn’t for him, I would be lost.”

Renan says he found the courage to rebuild the business, with the help of customers and suppliers. But the fear is still frequent: “The storm drains in the square are all clogged. When it rains heavily, the square is taken over by water and there is great concern”.

In other regions of the city, the risks are even greater. Morro da Oficina was the place hardest hit by the rain. In several places, only rubble of houses remains. Those who still remain on the slopes are permanently scared, especially on rainy days. The president of the Residents’ Association, Ana Lúcia Chandrette, lost friends buried and says she was never able to live in peace in the community again.

“There is no way for the person to be relieved, nor calm. Many want to go home, others do not want. Here in the highest part, the majority took everything: window, door, box. They got a social lease and have no prospect of going back”.

The containment and drainage works at Morro da Oficina only started in January of this year. The city of Petrópolis divided the interventions into three stages, each comprising an area. A stage is still in the bidding phase and the third awaits the conclusion of the executive project.

Amélia Pinto, retired and one of the oldest residents of the place, complains about the authorities’ delay in completing the works and says that the neighborhood feels abandoned.

“A barrier fell here, it killed a lot of people. And until the day of it’s the same. Nobody did anything. I don’t know how the situation will turn out. Here is a risk area. We are here and only God knows. Everyone is scared.”