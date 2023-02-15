Rio Sambódromo will have a post for cases of violence against women

Sector 11 of the Marquês de Sapucaí Sambadrome, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, will have a special post to assist women victims of violence during Carnival parades. The initiative is from the Court of Justice, which released today (14) the creation of a specific service protocol. The post of the Special Court for Major Events will have a judge responsible for receiving complaints.

The president of the Court of Justice, Judge Ricardo Cardozo, says in a note that the measure is a response to the abuses that tend to be more frequent in this period.

“Cases of femicide have grown and Carnival is a time when abuse and violence against women tends to increase. The objective of the Court of Justice of Rio is to provide specialized assistance, so that women feel safer when it comes to filing complaints”.