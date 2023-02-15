AGU asks the STF to confirm the constitutionality of the decree on weapons

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) asked this Tuesday (14) that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) recognize the constitutionality of Decree No. transfer of weapons and ammunition for restricted use by hunters, collectors, shooters and individuals.

In the action, the agency argues that the decree brings measures to contain the increase in the circulation of weapons in the country. The measure reduces the amount of weapons and ammunition allowed to be used, making carrying authorization conditional upon proof of need. It also suspended registration for the acquisition and transfer of weapons and ammunition for restricted use by hunters, shooters and collectors (CACs) and the granting of authorizations to open new clubs and shooting schools. The presidential decree determines that, within 60 days, the Federal Police (PF) must re-register all weapons sold as of May 2019.

The AGU also requests the granting of an injunction to suspend the effectiveness of judicial decisions contrary to the application of the decree.

private weapons

A survey by the Igarapé and Sou da Paz institutes, released this Monday (13), points out that the number of weapons in private civilian and military collections more than doubled and reached almost 3 million in the period from 2019 to 2022. last year, more weapons were acquired compared to the accumulated of 2018, 2019 and 2020.