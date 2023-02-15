Chamber commission will monitor compensation for Mariana and Brumadinho

The Chamber of Deputies created this Tuesday (14) an external commission to monitor the renegotiation of the economic compensation agreement for the disaster at the Mariana dam (MG), which occurred in 2015, and the reparation of crimes related to the rupture of the Brumadinho dam (MG) in 2019.

The commission’s creation act, which will have no burden for the Chamber, was read by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

In total, the committee will have the participation of ten parliamentarians. In addition to Rogério Correia (PT-MG), who asked for the creation of the commission, it also includes Célia Xakriabá (PSOL-MG), Domingos Sávio (PL-MG), Evair Vieira de Melo (PP-ES), Helder Salomão (PT -ES), Leonardo Monteiro (PT-MG), Padre João (PT-MG), Patrus Ananias (PT-MG), Pedro Aihara (Patriota-MG) and Zé Silva (Solidariedade-MG).

The rupture of the Mariana dam in 2015 released an avalanche of tailings that reached the Rio Doce and drained to the mouth, causing several socio-environmental and socioeconomic impacts in Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo cities, in addition to 19 deaths. In 2016, through the Term of Transaction and Adjustment of Conduct (TTAC), an agreement was signed to repair damages. The management of all actions was the responsibility of the newly created Fundação Renova, an entity maintained with funds from Samarco, Vale and BHP Billiton.

The rupture in Brumadinho, belonging to Vale, in 2019, dumped 12 million cubic meters of mining tailings into the Paraopeba River basin. The mud left a trail of destruction of more than 300 kilometers, 272 dead, affected 18 municipalities and 1 million people and generated a series of social, environmental and economic impacts in the Paraopeba River basin and throughout the state of Minas Gerais.

* With information from the Chamber Agency