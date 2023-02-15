Champions League: Neymar’s PSG trails Bayern in Round of 16

Kingsley Coman returned to haunt PSG (France) by scoring the winning goal for Bayern Munich (Germany) 1-0, this Tuesday (14) at the Parc des Princes, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Liga of Champions.

Born in Paris and promoted to PSG, Coman scored the only goal as Bayern beat the French side in the 2020 Champions League final, and on Tuesday he was once again the sole goalscorer in the match that allowed the German champions to put a foot in the quarterfinals.

PSG, who have now lost five games in all competitions in 2023, held their own in the first half but eventually gave in and failed to react to Coman’s goal in the second half despite finishing the game with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi in field.

With Mbappé initially on the bench but Messi and Marco Verratti back in the starting line-up after suffering injuries, 16-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery (at the right wing of a 4-4-2 formation designed to bolster the midfield) has become became the youngest player to start a knockout match in the Champions League.

PSG were under pressure, but threatened on the counterattack in an intense first half, but without major events, and simply waited for some magic from Neymar or Messi.

Bayern were also far from impressive, their only clear chance coming in the 43rd minute when Joshua Kimmich’s 20-metre strike was blocked by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Bayern scored eight minutes into the second half when Coman pounced on Alphonso Davies’ cross to give the visitors a deserved lead, which they retained despite losing Benjamin Pavard to a red card in stoppage time.

