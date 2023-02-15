Campaign aims to combat child labor during Carnival

Behind the confetti and streamers that make carnival happy, there can be a sad reality for children and teenagers involved in the work of preparing and setting up the festivities.

According to the Labor Attorney, Antonio de Oliveira Lima, many informal activities during this period expose minors to various risks.

“In this period, activities related to street vendors, child and adolescent work in the sale of products, collecting cans, storing cars, but there are also situations that end up going to the issue of sexual exploitation, which is one of the worst forms of child labor. , and also enticing drug dealers”, reports the prosecutor.

It was because of these situations that the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) promoted a campaign to raise awareness and sensitize revelers and society as a whole about the rights of minors and the risks of early work.

In 2022, the MPT received more than 2,500 complaints of child labor, an increase of 65% compared to 2020. In January 2023 alone, 271 complaints were registered.

For attorney Antonio de Oliveira Lima, there are many factors that have led to the increase in child labor in recent years, including during Carnival. “There are indicators that point to greater vulnerabilities of the children’s families. It turns out that in many families, the adults lost their jobs and went into informality, a field where there is a lot of exploitation of child labor”, details Lima.

In Brazil, work is prohibited for children under 16 years old, being allowed after 14, only as an apprentice, a protected modality that reconciles income, qualification and studies.

Anyone who witnesses a situation of child labor during the revelry must report it to Dial 100 or mpt.mp.br.