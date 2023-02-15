Research seeks relationship between petrochemical pollution and thyroiditis

A study in its initial phase that is being carried out by the São Paulo Municipal Health Department intends to assess whether there is any relationship between Hasmimoto’s thyroiditis and the environmental pollution caused by the Capuava Petrochemical Complex (PPC). Preliminary data showed that 18.5% of residents neighboring the pole developed symptoms of the disease. This study, which has not yet been completed, seeks to identify whether the environmental pollution caused by the petrochemical complex could be making residents sick.

The survey carried out by the city hall was carried out with 3,700 residents of the east zone, in the neighborhoods of São Rafael, São Mateus and Sapopemba. These neighborhoods are on the border of the Capuava Petrochemical Complex (PPC), which is installed in the neighboring municipalities of Santo André and Mauá. People who live in neighborhoods without exposure to pollutants from the petrochemical complex also participated in the study, for comparison purposes.

Of the total number of respondents in the study, 687 reported having three or more probable symptoms of the disease. These people will now undergo tests and a medical evaluation and, if the disease is found, they will receive treatment through the Unified Health System (SUS).

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disease characterized by thyroid inflammation caused by a failure of the immune system. The organism starts to manufacture antibodies against the cells, destroying the thyroid gland or reducing its activity. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is the main cause of hypothyroidism, which is the thyroid functioning at a lower rate, producing less T4 hormone.

According to the prefecture, autoimmune thyroid diseases affect up to 5% of the adult population and their prevalence increases over the years. If not properly treated, it can lead to coma and death.

CPI

This study that has been developed by the City Hall is a result of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI), which has been carried out since May of last year in the City Council of São Paulo. The CPI on Petrochemical Pollution seeks to investigate complaints about pollution and environmental contamination around the Petrochemical Pole, which is supposedly harming the health of residents of neighborhoods in the east zone of the capital, located close to the pole.

Petrobras installed one of the first Petrochemical Complex units in the area, the Capuava Refinery, in 1954. Currently, there are several companies that operate in the complex and supply chemical and plastic industries.

Study phases

According to the city hall, the study was divided into three phases. In the first stage, which began in January, a questionnaire was applied to the residents, who were drawn at random. The interviews will indicate whether the individual has any thyroid disease or other endocrine problem, sore throat, hoarseness, weight gain or hair loss.

If someone in the family has reported three or more signs related to the focus of the research, the person will be referred to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) for assistance, where they must appear within a maximum period of 15 days, for a medical evaluation and possible collection of exams. , including TSH, T4 and anti-TPO. This is the second phase of the study. At this stage, if people present altered results, they will be directed by medical teams to start treatment through the Unified Health System (SUS) network in the capital.

In the third and final stage, scheduled for completion in April, the secretariat will carry out a statistical and comparative analysis between the areas supposedly affected by the petrochemical complex and areas where there is no such exposure, the so-called control groups.

Other side

wanted by Brazil Agency, the Industrial Development Committee of the Greater ABC Complex (COFIP ABC), which brings together the companies operating within the Capuava Petrochemical Complex, informed that it is awaiting the result of the next phases of the survey. “We emphasize that the 17 companies associated with COFIP ABC are constantly monitored and operate strictly within the standards recommended and required by the competent authorities”, said the committee, in a note, emphasizing that it is available to provide information that may contribute to clarifying the matter. .

Petrobras said it will not comment on the matter.