CBF defines sporting punishments for racism in national competitions

From now on, cases of racism in competitions organized by the CBF may result in sporting punishment for the clubs involved. The Confederation’s decision was communicated this Tuesday (14th) during the Technical Council held at the entity‘s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro. The novelty was reiterated with the publication of the text of the 2023 General Regulations for Competitions, which will come into effect in the Copa do Brazil, which starts on February 22nd.

The event brought together representatives of Brazilian clubs and there was an expectation that the topic would be put to a vote. However, the CBF opted for the new determination, anticipating possible hesitations from the clubs regarding the punishments.

“The fight against racism is in a hurry. Measures have been discussed for centuries and never put into practice. The CBF is doing its part. We decided to go even further with the punishments and we can remove up to one point from a club in one of our competitions”, declared the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, in a note.

In the text published this Tuesday, “it is considered extremely serious the infraction of a discriminatory nature practiced by directors, representatives and professionals of the clubs, athletes, technicians, members of the Technical Committee, fans and refereeing teams in competitions coordinated by the CBF”. According to article 134 of the General Competition Regulations, the punishment will be imposed administratively by the entity, and the case will be forwarded to the STJD, which will decide on the application of the loss of points to the offending club.

“In addition to sporting sanctions, any and all acts of racism or any kind of discrimination, the match summary will also be forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Civil Police so that the process does not die only in the sporting sphere. And that offenders are also punished by law”, added the president of the CBF.

On January 11, the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, sanctioned a law that equates the crime of racial injury with racism, which is non-bailable and imprescriptible. The text also provides for an increase in the penalty for crimes committed at sporting and cultural events in the country.

