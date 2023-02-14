PF operation assists more than 5,000 refugees and migrants in 2022

Operation Horizonte, by the Federal Police (PF), assisted 5,457 refugees and migrants with documentation support in its first year. The objective is to facilitate and speed up access to documentation for refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in situations of vulnerability and digital exclusion in São Paulo and region.

Several partners work with the PF to streamline the process. Among the partners, the Center for Integration of Immigrant Citizenship (CIC do Imigrante), linked to the Secretariat of Justice and Citizenship of the State of São Paulo, the agencies of the United Nations (UN) for Refugees (UNHCR) stand out. and for Migration (IOM), in addition to other leading civil society organizations that provide free assistance to refugees and migrants.

The head of the PF Immigration Police Station in São Paulo, Juliana Teixeira, said that the operation exceeded expectations and achieved its objectives. She attributed the high number of visits to the operation’s partners and recalled that these 5,400 people were screened.

According to the delegate, many people find it difficult to follow the normal flow, access a computer themselves, understand the necessary documents, make an appointment and attend the Federal Police. “For this reason, Operation Horizonte was created, so that this public in a vulnerable situation could look for an entity, be assisted in advance and then forwarded to the Federal Police on a scheduled date, with a specific agenda for the operation”, said Juliana, at an event at the PF headquarters in São Paulo, to celebrate one year of the operation.

The national secretary of Justice, Augusto de Arruda Botelho, who participated in the event, praised the operation. “Our Migration Department needs a management overhaul because we have to deliver a quick response to those who seek help, be it asylum requests, [seja] of visas, and this speed goes directly through our biggest partner, which is the Federal Police. Operation Horizonte is an example of dedication and an example of management,” he said.

According to Juliana, Operation Horizonte had four phases last year and, due to the positive results, it is moving on to the fifth phase. “At the end of the phases, we and the partners assess the need for continuity. If the partners understand that it is necessary to continue, we extend it, we do the sixth phase, the seventh, the eighth, and finally, at the end of each phase, we evaluate.”

The fifth phase of the operation, which began on January 27 of this year, will run until April 14.

Also present at the event, the superintendent of the Federal Police in São Paulo, Rogério Giampaoli, said that the operation is the first step for vulnerable migrants to leave this situation.

“Celebrating these numbers can seem a bit of a paradox. After all, it would be better not to have anyone in that situation. It would have been better if those thousands of people had been able to regularize [a situação] in the same way as the other nearly 80,000 people who registered with the Nucleus of Foreign Registration last year, that is, without needing Operation Horizonte. But right now, we have to face the fact that, yes, there are people in vulnerable situations. And perhaps obtaining their documents is the first step for them to get out of this condition. And that is cause for much celebration!”

Delegate Indira Croshere, head of the PF’s Migration Records Division, highlighted that the operation represents an important step in guaranteeing rights in the lives of migrants in Brazil.

“Operação Horizonte reached an audience that never reached us before, due to language and knowledge barriers, typical of the legislation, for fear of being a police agency that does the documentation, or simply for lack of financial conditions to travel, get the necessary documentation. Reaching this audience now allows them to be inserted more easily in a social program, which is targeted towards employment, for example. Operation Horizon is showing that, when everyone gets together, the work yields much more”, stated Indira.

Good habits

In addition to celebrating the positive results of the first year of Operation Horizonte, the Federal Police invited authorities to take stock of the action and to present the Roundtable of Good Practices. Representatives of the Center for Immigrant Integration and Citizenship of the State of São Paulo and Caritas Archdiocesana of São Paulo were invited, who showed how the work flow is in partnership with the operation.

Representatives of the municipality of Itajaí, in Santa Catarina, presented good local practices, showing how the agreement between the University of Vale do Itajaí Univali and the Federal Police works in the city.

The migration lawyer at the Migrant Assistance Center, Adriano Pistorello, showed how the mutirões were carried out in the municipality of Caxias do Sul, in partnership with the Federal Police in the city.